Configuring Vembu Backup on Hyper-V

I’m starting today series of posts focusing solely on backing up VMs hosted on Hyper-V. In these posts, I will cover the unique configurations of Hyper-V and Vembu BDR. There are striking differences in the configuration steps which I considered worth covering in these posts.

Introduction

If you are arriving at this post directly, then I must start with What Vembu Backup and DR (vBDR) Solution is. Vembu performs the backup of VMs, Physical Servers, Desktops at the image level, File level and Application level “The 360-degree protection of your data”. For File, Desktops and Physical Servers Image level backup agents are required to be deployed on each server. Numerous restore scenarios are available from Vembu to perform the e.g. Direct Restore from Backup (instant recovery), restore directly to the hypervisor.

Vembu BDR suite connects to virtual infrastructure servers. vBDR can connect to standalone Hyper-V and SMB server installed with Hyper-V Role.

vBDR uses Vembu Integration Services (VIS) to perform the backup of VMs. VIS communicates with VSS Frameworks and triggers a checkpoint of a VM. After checkpoint task is completed, backup data is compressed and copied to the backup repository in Vembu’s Propriety File system.

To Start

First of all, change Vembu BDR service to run under domain user account. By default, this service is running under the local account. This change is required to install Vembu Integration Service (VIS).

Service account must have admin privileges on Hyper-v If there is firewall between, then allow all necessary ports. (Disable windows firewall) Be sure to check File and Print Sharing is enabled (Default enabled)

Procedure

To add a Hyper-V server to Vembu backup console, click on the shortcut which ideally should be on the backup server. The shortcut takes you to https://localhost:6061. From the Backup tab, select Microsoft Hyper-V which will get you to Manage Hyper-V Server page. In this page, at right side select Add Hyper-V Server to start the Wizard.

You have to follow three step process. In the first step, you have to choose the Hyper-V Server type i.e. Standalone Hyper-V host or SMB host. Since I do not have SMB, I have to select Standalone Hyper-V host.

In the second step, I have to specify FQDN/IP Address, Ports, and Credentials of Hyper-V host. While you are on this step, you might face some problem. Nevertheless, you will be directed to KB article. So rest is assured. Let me clarify the service account under which Vembu service is running must have administrative privileges on Hyper-V server to deploy VIS. If this is not addressed, you might face some unknown errors. Finally, click Next.

You cannot the change Port No

During this stage, integration service is deployed on Hyper-V host. Vembu Integration service gets installed in the C:\Program Files\Vembu\VembuIntegrationService folder.

If the installation is successful, you are ready to take the backup which is the third step. You must repeat this procedure for all Hyper-V servers you plan to backup.