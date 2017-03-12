How to install Vembu Backup and disaster recovery suite

Installing Vembu BDR suite is simple. In this post I would describe various pre-requisites required and things to take into consideration. There are four ways you can install BDR suite.

VMware based Vembu VMware Virtual Appliance Vembu Hyper-V Virtual Appliance Windows Based Linux Based

All the installation guides are well explained with detailed steps and screen instructions. If you wish to deploy the Vembu BDR backup server in Linux or as VMware/Hyper-V virtual appliance please contact vembu-sales@vembu.com. I’ll cover here Windows based installation.

Pre-requisites

Operating System: Windows Server 2008 R2, Windows 2012 and Windows 2012 R2

Free Disk Space : 10% of the planned backup set for Meta data

vCPU: 4 – 8

RAM: 8 – 16 GB Network : 1 Gbps – 10 Gbp

Browser : compatibility starts Chrome v34, Firefox v28, IE 11

Software: VembuBDRSetup.exe, MS 2013 Redistributable (vcredist_x64.exe)

For Installation you need administrative rights on the server.

In the below screen you must select “customize” as this option is required to select the storage repository. In below screen you could see “Database Storage Location” is C:\ which in production deployment I would discourage. Then select the installation which I always keep it default. Since I have selected custom option (not shown in the above screen), you have now option to select the storage repository configuration. It is CIFS or NAS.

In my lab I selected Local drive dedicated for Backup. Next screen is about port on which webservice communicates. Default port TCP Port:6060. Before you press next change the admin credentials as by default it is admin/admin.

At this stage, installation is completed. Now I wish to check what are the services are running. VembuBDR and VembuBDR WebServer services are set to automatic startup and running under system account.

Vembu Universal Explorer (VUE)

This tool is not installed by default. Does it mean it is optional? It is must have tool to do a granular restore. Granular restore of Active Directory objects, SQL Server databases, Exchange objects, SharePoint objects. Tool is provided free of cost and is available for download from here. Though installation of tool is simple yet there are pre-requisites which I want to highlight. For MS SQL Server restoration you need MS SQL Server Express Edition (x64). Link is provided with the wizard. For Exchange you need outlook installed. Please note you cannot install outlook on server in a normal way. Instead it is advisable to install VUE on Desktop machine. After pre-requisites are installed accept License agreement to proceed further.

Review the name for the shortcut which has to be created. Select the checkbox to create desktop and Quick launch Icon. I have kept everything default and repeated mouse click on next button

Press Install to complete installation. Post installation you have an option to open VUE immediately.

For granular recovery, you need to press Next and select appropriate application to restore application specific object.