Install Windows 2016 on ahv using prism portal

I’m onboarding myself on two major technologies this year. 1) Windows 2016 and 2) Nutanix. You might have observed in the previous post I have already installed and configured ABS. So that Journey has already started. I initially hesitated but finally bought a 1 TB of SSD for T20 Dell server. By far it is not a requirement, but since AOS 5.0 is released and tons of feature it has brought it I felt, worth the AED.

As the release of AOS 5.0 has coincided With Windows 2016 released. I thought it is worth covering Windows 2016 Step-by-Step post. As a first step, you need a Windows 2016 image. Click here to download the ISO.

To upload image in AHV, login to prism portal https://clusteripaddress

You can upload raw,qcow2, ISO,vmdk,vhd and vdi files

A) To upload Windows 2016 ISO, click on the gear icon and then select Image Configuration.

In the Image Configuration Window, click Upload Image which opens up another Create Image Window. You should distinct Image Name, Annotation (optional) description of an OS and then select Image Type. Choosing Image Type is also optional.

I have a single Storage container, so nothing for me to select. In Image source you have URL. Don’t confuse URL with Http. It can be NFS as well e.g. NFS://hostname or IPAddress. I have instead uploaded an ISO using Choose File option.

ISO File quickly gets uploaded progress you can watch. After ISO is uploaded, you get cute message then one I have captured below

You have to repeat the same procedure to upload VirtIO drivers. For this post, I have downloaded the drivers from Fedora, but I must give credit to Artur as he has posted it in his blog post. Please note the sequence in which IDE must be attached. Thanks Artur

VirtIO drivers are required for all Windows build as VirtIO SCSI driver are not part of Windows build

Building Windows 2016

From the home drop down select VM, which takes it to VM page, Click on Create VM as captured below

Create VM click opens up Create VM page. Fill details of VM

Name of the VM Description of the VM Compute specifications (vCPU, Memory)

In the Disks section by default, CDROM is empty. First attach VirtIO ISO, followed by Windows 2016 ISO and finally OS drive. I have kept disk size of 40 GB.

You can see the number of BUS Type available which I have captured in the below screen. 99% of the time we select SCSI.

Below I have ensured that I have followed the recommended sequence

To Add Network adapter for this VM, I have clicked Add new NIC. In new NIC, I selected the VLAN name where this VM will be attached

After VM is configured, Power ON the VM

At this stage, you must select the SCSI driver. I kept missing this step and end up spending time googling.

Even though we are installing Windows 2016, I have selected Windows 10. Post that you will be presented with below screen in which you must choose the driver.

After OS is installed, you have to deploy NGT tools without which Network card will not be detected.

Finally, you must review if VirtIO drivers are installed correctly. For this check device manager and expand the section captured below