Recovering Data and VM Using Vembu

So far I have covered how to take backup of Files, Virtual Machines, and multiple methods to protect the data. Today I will demonstrate restoration process to restore Virtual machines. Recovering data in Vembu is simplified. It is few steps I had to perform.

Restore Option

I noticed there are several options to restore which is seen below.

Instant recovery Feature is becoming highly popular as it allows an end user to restore VMs in minutes. Rest assured, Vembu is on par with other products in the market. In Vembu instant VM recovery allows mounting backup images. You have two choices which driven by which OS used to install Vembu. If you have installed Vembu on Windows OS, you can only restore to Hyper-V, In case you have deployed Vembu on Linux OS you can instantly restore VM to KVM. The second option is to Live Recovery to ESXi. The third option is file level recovery, to restore individual files e.g. Files in the file server or to restore active directory users from Active Directory Database (NTDS.DIT). You actually mount the VMDK/VHD as the drive on the backup server. The fourth option restores the Drive or partition. The fifth and final option is to download backup Image into VHD/VHDX/VMDK-FLAT/VMDK/RAW image. I’m in love with the last feature. It is the only tool I have seen so far which gives you the flexibility to convert from any to any hypervisor. e.g. VMware to Hyper-V and vice versa. VMware to KVM and vice versa. It is prominent USP of this product.

2) Restore Version

As the second step in restore, you have to select the restore version. This version available for restoring is the direct reflection of retention policy set.

3) Restore Data

I have the option to select which disk to restore.

4) Restore Destination

Choose the hypervisor if it is image based restore. Put in the details as shown below. These Options will differ as per the hypervisor.

In the Review Restoration configuration screen, I had a glanced before proceeding ahead. I observed screen progress for a while. After restoration is complete, screen informs your recovery is complete.

To get proper recovery report, I have to go to restoration report shown below. This report is under recovery screen. Select the calendar icon under recovery column, go the restore tab to seen the restore time. I have observed it took less than 2 minutes to download the copy.

I can conclude with high confidence Vembu restoration is the simplest and the fastest method. We discussed various restore options, and it is source server, operation system of Vembu backup server that influences the restoration option. In the future post, I will address the replication option available in Vembu.